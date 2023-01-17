Young, Christian, And Eager To Escape

The other day I posted something here about philosopher Robert Nozick's "Experience Machine". Quote from that post:

Have you ever heard of the philosopher Robert Nozick’s “Experience Machine”? He wrote: What matters other than how people's experiences feel "from the inside"? Suppose there were an experience machine that would give you any experience that you desired. Superduper neuropsychologists could stimulate your brain so that you would think and feel you were writing a great novel, or making a friend, or reading an interesting book. All the time you would be floating in a tank, with electrodes attached to your brain. Should you plug into this machine for life, preprogramming your life's experiences? If you are worried about missing out on desirable experiences, we can suppose that business enterprises have researched thoroughly the lives of many others. You can pick and choose from their large library or smorgasbord of such experiences, selecting your life's experiences for, say, the next two years. After two years have passed, you will have ten minutes or ten hours out of the tank, to select the experiences of your next two years. Of course, while in the tank you won't know that you're there; you'll think it's all actually happening. Others can also plug in to have the experiences they want, so there's no need to stay unplugged to serve them. (Ignore problems such as who will service the machines if everyone plugs in.) Would you plug in? What else can matter to us, other than how our lives feel from the inside? Nor should you refrain because of the few moments of distress between the moment you've decided and the moment you're plugged. What's a few moments of distress compared to a lifetime of bliss (if that's what you choose), and why feel any distress at all if your decision is the best one? Would you plug in? This is the concept behind The Matrix — the idea that everybody lives inside a mass hallucination, when in fact their bodies live in a kind of suspended animation. This is the substance of the red pill vs. blue pill choice in the movie: would you prefer to live within a pleasant lie, or within the unpleasant truth?

Advertisement

I added that I learned about the Experience Machine concept from a tweet by a college teacher who said that she was shocked when every member of her class but one said that yes, they would plug into it. I asked in the piece, "If you were a young person with no real religious beliefs, no people depending on you, and a darkly pessimistic outlook, on what grounds would you say no?"

I received the following letter from a brilliant, faithfully orthodox young Catholic woman with whom I correspond from time to time. She gives me permission to post her letter here. It's remarkable:

I would do it. Or at least, if I didn't do it, it would be the hardest decision to make out of any decision stemming from theological and moral perspective I've ever had to make. To back up for a minute, let's review that I am a 26 year old woman, currently between jobs, college educated and strongly Catholic. I'm also a pretty addicted internet user, a video game enthusiast, and even my creative practices (writing and digital painting) are done, well, on a computer. That said, it's not a given that those two halves equal a person who would willingly plug themselves in to the Experience Machine, (after all, you note yourself that you have strong internet hobbies) so why do I say that it would be tempting to an extreme to plug in, and that I don't know how long I could resist that temptation? I think the answer lies with your brief mention of 'a darkly pessimistic outlook'. I definitely view myself as somewhere between a pessimist and a realist, and I slide more towards the former in a lot of cases, but the thing that's interesting to me is that I was an outlier for being this way as a growing child and teen when my peers were outwardly pretty optimistic. The older I have gotten, the more this has failed to be true. In fact, I find that at times, my naturally very negative outlook is actually overwhelmingly more positive than the average outlook of my peers. I think I can credit that to religion, but I have to be honest, religion isn't in it of itself sustaining enough, for many, in a world like the one we live in. The current status quo from those my age and younger (and some older, though I'll say that I feel that most millennials are in a slightly different headspace, so let's assume I'm talking about Gen Z, and also assume I'm speaking about the U.S. and other similar nations) is something that's hard to describe in words, but it's beyond simply a dark outlook. Gen Z is already living in a kind of emotional and psychological stasis. By and large, our parents weren't wealthy, we're not wealthy, and the social impetus of going out and making it for yourself doesn't really affect us anymore. To speak from my own example (although like everyone, I have unique circumstances that led me here, and I can't honestly say it's all a fault of the "system") I'm now closer to 30 than 20, graduated with a degree but my degree isn't helping me land full-time work at all, unlike my wealthier peers I can't stay permanently in the student system (many of my friends chose to get master's degrees, something I can't even fathom affording) but my options for work are so limited due to a declining economy and an entire system of corporations too inclined to blame the worker for not working to realize that their own policies are driving people to hop from one job to another that even finding anything to dig into has been an uphill battle from the beginning. On top of that, housing costs are rising daily, meaning many young people (like myself) are still living in our parents' homes because the cost of a single studio apartment alone would tear us apart. Without full-time, decent work people in my generation also have to pay for their own health insurance thanks to Obamacare, which sucks a huge chunk out of part-time paychecks, and companies have construed hours and on-call policies to make it so if you have one part-time job, you can't have another, or you'll be whittled down in hours in whichever job doesn't need you as much until it's no longer worth working there because they want full availability 24/7 or nothing. And with the wealthier classes' kids playing the permanent student game and coming straight into the workforce with master's degrees and PhDs and connections galore, your ability to get a foot in the door at a better job declines rapidly, every single day. I can't speak for others, but I know that for myself, all of this is a daunting concept. I don't know how long it will be until I can even do the basic things expected of me (be full-time employed, save enough to buy my own car, move out, pay rent, etc. etc.) and post that, it's more likely I'll be barely making it month-to-month than that I'll have a positive career outlook and be saving money or accruing any kind of stability. I won't dive into relationships because I think enough has been said about that aspect of Gen Z, but my outlook as far as marriage and family goes is overwhelmingly bleak also, and there's that nagging voice in the back of my head that says "no one wants to marry a person struggling to make ends meet, not in this economy" so I feel it could be 5 more years before I "get serious" about finding a spouse, even as convinced as I am that I'm called to married life, and by then, I'm 31, and my prospects re: fertility and children have declined also. I know for a fact that most of my generation feels the same way. We feel stuck in lives we didn't want, didn't choose. We feel failed by the voices that told us things like 'just get your college diploma, it'll work out' or 'life is always hard when you're young'. We see peers older than us still living barely making it every day, and we see our parents pushing off retirement. And the meaning has been sucked dry from our lives for the most part. I feel fortunate that I do still have a relationship with God, but most of my peers are different. They aren't hearing any promises from on high and the promises they heard from society turned out to be lies. I strongly believe this is the same reason we have such problems with drug use, etc. in this country: when life isn't good, and it isn't getting any better, and all the voices you're hearing say it won't ever get any better, the only choice you really have to stay sane is indulge in deep escapism. So we come back to Nozick's Experience Machine. The Matrix is a pretty good point of reference to this concept, but given that the lives of the characters in that film are pretty mundane and ordinary inside of the Matrix, I think a stronger point of reference might actually be Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One. I don't know if you've seen the film, but it imagines a world in which the majority of people just live in some variety of government tenement housing, and spend 80-90% of their waking hours plugged into an extremely advanced virtual reality simulator- mostly based around video game AI but also promising to be anything the users want it to be. That film, like The Matrix, has a hopeful note for humanity -- that eventually someone will come along who is willingly to break the illusion that virtual life is better than real life, but the inherent concept is the same. Given a bleak enough outlook, most people would choose not to think about, feel, or come into contact with any of life's problems. And I truly believe we're already living in that age. The hypnotic part of Gen Z's outlook is the phrase I've (in discussions with a close friend) called "Nihilism As Virtue". Society, in my opinion thrives on finding a social moment to consider the defining core. Gen Z is Nihilism personified (something I'd like to write at length about, someday) but they grew up with the "Work As Virtue" or, if you want, "Capitalism As Virtue" mindset, the idea that you can achieve a sense of inner peace through hard work and the building of assets and wealth. This was the former toxic social message-- that God was unnecessary because material wealth could replace Him. Gen Z has rejected this, having discovered that their efforts will never produce the results in material wealth those same efforts might have in their parents and grandparents generation, so they instead cling to a darkly pessimistic outlook, and consider it to be virtuous that they reject the idea that they will ever be happy, fulfilled, etc. in life. Nihilism As Virtue is a strange sense of being, because Gen Z wears it with a smile on its face, becoming almost giddily addicted to the latest trends re: escapism and compelling others to do the same because, after all, life is meaningless, and it will never get any better, so we may as well, right? And unlike Work As Virtue, Nihilism As Virtue is harder to combat because telling someone there's more to life than amassing wealth is easy, telling someone there IS MORE TO LIFE, PERIOD, is difficult, especially when they've been convinced that the opposite is true. To come full circle, I myself find that I spend a great deal of time engaging with escapism. I also spend a lot of dreaming about what life could be like, if only things could be different, or alternate universes existed where my worth in terms of the world was higher. So I can't honestly say, considering that, and all the problems I'll likely face in the next five years, that I feel confident I wouldn't say yes to the Experience Machine. And I highly doubt a lot of Gen Z would, either.

What struck me so hard about this letter is that I know this young woman's parents, and I know that she received a solid traditional upbringing in a faith-filled home. She has faith herself, and not just a notional faith. And yet, the bleakness of her generation's prospects are grinding her down.

Here's a story from the Daily Mail today, talking about how Americans of childbearing age just don't want to have kids anymore. Excerpt:

Advertisement

The famous American work ethic helped the United States become the economic superpower of the 20th century. But experts warn the decision to prioritize careers over families has set the country on an irreversible path to economic destruction. The reason? People do not have enough children anymore. A baby boom in the mid-20th century saw the average woman give birth to between three and four children. Today, just 1.6 children - the lowest level recorded since data was first tracked in 1800. This could lead to economic devastation in America down the line - as the federal government would need to collect more taxes to fund programs such as Medicare and Social Security - while dishing out less benefits to each person. The downward trend of American fertility has accelerated in recent decades, as the 'Instagram generation' of millennials and zoomers prioritize their careers, travel and relaxation over building families.

The story goes on to quote researchers talking about the financial obstacles young people face today to starting families, but also saying that it can't simply be about economics. Scandinavian countries have generous social welfare states and protections that give people much more stability, and they are suffering the same baby bust. I think of something an American friend told me about his pal who married a Finnish woman, and who lives there. The man said all your material needs are taken care of in Finland, but there is no zest for life. People just seem to exist. No religion, nothing to hope for, nothing to die for therefore nothing to live for.

Years ago, in his initial writing about Moralistic Therapeutic Deism, the social scientist Christian Smith wrote that for the overwhelming number of the young generation (this was 2005, so I guess he was talking about Millennials), the purpose of life is nothing more than seeking happiness and material success. America's Christianity was (therefore) superficial, and would soon be cast aside, he predicted. It is coming true for Gen Z.

What gets to me about the reader's letter is that she is faithfully religious, and not just any religion, but an orthodox Catholic. And yet! Being a faithful Christian doesn't mean that you don't suffer from the same anxieties and problems as others of your generation. It means you have a way to cope with it that's not available to others, I suppose, but still, imagine that you are in your twenties, faced with financial instability as far as the eye can see, and fewer prospects of marriage and family, even though you want that.

Our ancestors -- meaning earlier generations of Americans and Europeans -- faced far more difficult circumstances than we do. War, disease, poverty -- they had it all. And yet, they still married, had children, and in so doing expressed hope.

What has happened to us? Just tonight, working on a chapter in my next book, I was going over some notes I took from the classic volume of religious studies, The Sacred And The Profane, by Mircea Eliade. He writes:

Every world is the work of the gods, for it was either created directly by the gods or was consecrated, hence cosmicized, by men ritually reactualizing the paradigmatic act of Creation. This is as much as to say that religious man can live only in a sacred world, because it is only in such a world that he participates in being, that he has a real existence. This religious need expresses an unquenchable ontological thirst. Religious man thirsts for being. His terror of the chaos that surrounds his inhabited world corresponds to his terror of nothingness. The unknown space that extends beyond his world — an uncosmicized because unconsecrated space, a mere amorphous extent into which no orientation has yet been projected, and hence in which no structure has yet arisen — for religious man, this profane space represents absolute nonbeing. If, by some evil chance, he strays into it, he feels emptied of his ontic substance, as if he were dissolving in Chaos, and he finally dies.

Could it be that the modern world -- the Western world, and every world dominated by modernity (e.g., Japan, South Korea) -- has become disenchanted, feels itself dissolving in Chaos, and is choosing to die by not reproducing? It's commonly observed that primitive tribes often do not survive contact with modern men. It's not a matter of disease. It's that those societies, and the individuals within them, can't withstand the psychic shock of having their religious worldview shattered, even if they stand to live better materially as modern people.

But: the reader who wrote me is not an unbeliever. She is a true believer, and an orthodox Catholic. Yet, she lives in this world.

What would you say to her? Are you like her? Are your kids? What would you say to give her hope? What should we do as a society to give these people hope? Or stop doing?

I think this is one of those posts that is bound to generate a lot of conversation. If you would like to say something but can't post in the comments section, send your thoughts to me at rod -- at -- amconmag -- dot -- com, with the word MATRIX in the subject line, and I'll consider posting them as updates. Be sure to check back with this post frequently for updates.