Will a Political Murder in France Engender a New Cordon Sanitaire?

French mainstream politics has its repertoire of watchwords, chief among them “faire barrage” (block the path) and “front républicain” (republican front). These exhortations have in the last two presidential elections applied to the candidate for the nationalist right Rassemblement National (National Rally), Marine Le Pen. The cordon sanitaire has been weakening amid burgeoning support for the RN, but it now is making a surprising comeback: as a call to prevent the far-left coalition La France Insoumise (LFI) from gaining power after a grisly murder has changed the political calculus.

LFI’s “politics in a new key” have been apparent for a while. The party leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s rhetorical extravagances are legion. He has barked at policemen conducting an investigation into his party’s finances, shouting “la République, c’est moi” in his best Louis XIV tribute act. He has courted sections of the restive Arab Muslim electorate of the banlieue with unceasing antisemitic sorties, particularly after October 7, 2023.

His deputies are no better. Sebastien Delogu, now the faction’s candidate for the mayoralty of Marseille, physically menaced an RN deputy at the opening of the new parliament in July 2024. Mathilde Panot, the bloc’s leader in the National Assembly, screams at her opponents in the chamber with the ferocity of a fishmonger. Raphael Arnault, a black-bloc “antifascist” militant serving in the party’s parliamentary caucus, has been placed among those who are fiché S, France’s equivalent of the terrorism watchlist.

Despite this record, the center and center-left have been willing to play ball with LFI. In snap parliamentary elections in July 2024, the parties of—LFI, the Socialists, Communists, and the Greens—gathered behind the banner of the “New Popular Front.” In the second round of the vote, when LFI candidates faced off against RN contenders, President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance faction urged its voters to back the LFI representative. Once again, and for the last time, the anti-RN coalition held, but only because it also included LFI, a party whose behavior is itself inimical to liberal democratic norms and practice.

On the night of February 12, Quentin Deranque, a student at Sciences Po Lyon, was beaten to a pulp by far-left militants posted outside an event for the LFI European Parliament Member Rima Hassan. Deranque, an activist of the nationalist right, had been protesting with Nemesis, a feminist, anti-migration collective. He died of his injuries two days later.

Subsequent news reports revealed that LFI’s “security detail” was composed of adherents of a far-left black-bloc group called “La Jeune Garde” (Young Guard), which the French state has been trying to forcibly dissolve since last year. The aforementioned Raphael Arnault is the co-founder of that group, and several of his parliamentary aides, two of whom were taken into police custody for questioning, are members.

Rather than expressing contrition for its proximity to the far-left Jeune Garde, LFI lashed back with whataboutism. Panot alleged that attention to Deranque’s murder is a distraction from the greater problem of far-right violence. Melenchon has presented himself and his party as the victim, deploring a “wave” of demonization targeting LFI.



The repercussions have torn through the political scene. Laurent Nunez, the country’s interior minister (a post that in France resembles the role of Britain’s home secretary), has reclassified LFI as “extrême-gauche” (far-left) in electoral documents. Macron has echoed this language in a radio interview, and his party has now adopted a policy of “ni-ni”: neither the RN nor LFI.

Other left-wing parties now face growing pressure to disavow LFI. This could have immediate electoral consequences: French voters head to the polls in a matter of days to choose municipal representatives. Gregory Doucet, the Green mayor of Lyon, where the murder occurred, has been forced to equivocate on whether he would include LFI in his coalition if reelected.

Voters are also aghast at LFI’s involvement in the l’Affaire Quentin. The pollster Odoxa found in a February 18-19 survey that 57 percent of respondents felt Melenchon had not reacted properly to the incident (against 13 percent who responded in the affirmative). Sixty-one percent pronounced themselves ready to impose a cordon sanitaire against LFI in the upcoming municipal elections, including 46 percent of Socialist Party sympathizers. As a point of comparison, Odoxa found in December 2025 that 46 percent of respondents envisaged casting anti-RN votes in local contests. In a hypothetical face-off in the second round of the presidential election between Melenchon and the probable RN candidate, Jordan Bardella, polls show the latter would carry the day by a 30- or 40-point margin.

The RN is now reappropriating the rhetoric of the cordon sanitaire, with Bardella clamoring for an anti-LFI coalition in order to protect democratic debate. Despite protestations from Macronists and the center-right that the RN also sits outside the “republican arc,” the RN’s formulation captures an electoral reality.

The center cannot hold: LFI and RN now garner too much of the vote to successfully isolate both. This had been laid bare in the National Assembly, where the RN (and its allies) and LFI occupy 211 of 576 seats. The ni-ni forces of the center, center-right, and center-left have been barely able to fend off no-confidence votes since this parliament began sitting in July 2024; passing a budget has required herculean measures. Polls now indicate that next year’s presidential election could indeed pit Mélenchon against Bardella in the second round. In that scenario, the center will lose the luxury of the ni-ni and be compelled to choose. Not whether to impose a cordon sanitaire, but which cordon sanitaire.