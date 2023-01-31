Why Are Evangelicals Second-Class Conservatives?

This essay by Aaron Renn -- "Evangelicalism's Second-Class Status In Conservatism" -- appeared in American Reformer late last year, but I just got around to it because a friend sent it to me. I encourage you to read it. In it, Renn, a Reformed Christian, laments the undeniable fact that Evangelicals are a huge part of the conservative voting coalition, but punch way below their weight in intellectual leadership circles on the Right. It begins like this:

Evangelicals are the largest and most loyal voting block within the Republican coalition. Yet within the intellectual or institutional leadership core of conservatism, they are second class citizens. There are few prominent evangelical thought leaders in political conservatism. There are no evangelicals on the Supreme Court, and only one evangelical leading the top conservative think tanks or publications (Rich Lowry of National Review). In terms of results, conservatives have been completely routed on the social issues that are the top concern of evangelicals, while racking up many wins in libertarian economics and foreign interventionism. How did this state of affairs come to be? In part it is because modern American conservatism was from its origins disconnected from the Protestant demographic mainstream of America. It is also because evangelicals joined the conservative movement relatively late in its development.

Renn goes on:

Undoubtedly evangelicals themselves are in part to blame for this state of affairs. They have failed to develop the intellectual or leadership capabilities needed to merit a seat at the table. Lind was not wrong in his assessment of the evangelicals in this regard. This was admitted at nearly the same time by evangelical professor Mark Noll in his book The Scandal of the Evangelical Mind. The scandal being that they didn’t have one. But that’s not the whole story. The Catholic domination and long record of conversions to Catholicism by conservative intellectuals shows that there is a normative status to Catholicism within conservatism. Catholic thought so sets the conservative agenda that evangelicals frequently defer to it and look to it for leadership.

You get the idea.

I don't really know much about Evangelicalism, so I am not going to attempt to make any grand statements, which would only highlight my ignorance. Aaron's essay made me think, though, about why, when I became serious about being Christian in my early to mid-twenties, Catholicism was the only option I took seriously. (I did have a brief college dalliance with Episcopalianism, but it was because I loved beautiful liturgy and really wanted to be Catholic, but was afraid of taking the leap.) Maybe there's something of an answer here.

As you regular readers know, I was raised in the Methodist church, but my family weren't big churchgoers, so when I reached the age of 15 or so, I didn't have much faith to speak of. I was a functional agnostic. It was hugely important that the first time I was struck, and struck hard, by the reality of God was when I ambled into the Chartres cathedral at age 17. Nothing, nothing, prepared me for that place. I could not shake the fact that this Cathedral, the most beautiful building I had ever seen -- more beautiful than I could have imagined -- emerged out of medieval Catholicism. What kind of religion inspires its believers to build a temple like that to its God? The hook had been set.

Later, in college, I read The Seven Storey Mountain by Thomas Merton, his 1940s-era account of converting to Catholicism, and eventually becoming a monk. I was absolutely captivated by his tale, in part because I saw so much of myself in young Merton and his longings. That book made me intensely long for Catholicism. Plus, at that time John Paul II was the pope, and he was always making news. He was such a towering presence in the world, and I was drawn to him magnetically. I knew that I didn't have the strength to become a Catholic, but I knew more and more that if I ever got serious about Christianity, it would be as a Catholic.

I found myself reading more and more about faith, and the things I was reading were Catholic things. They were just far more interesting than the Evangelical writing I came across. The way the Catholic mind worked was really interesting to me, in ways that the Evangelical mind was not. To put it simply, Catholics just seemed to think more deeply about God, the world, and God in the world. I had nothing against Evangelicals, but the pietism of the Evangelicals I knew didn't have much appeal to me. It was also the case that my own burgeoning spirituality was far more mystical and sacramental than Evangelicalism is, though I didn't have those words to describe it back then.

Plus, I was put off by the rah-rah Republicanism of the kinds of Evangelicals I would see in the public square. My move to conservatism took a few years, and I certainly had no interest in political liberalism in church circles. But I remember driving around Baton Rouge one afternoon, and seeing a Howitzer parked on the front lawn of a Baptist church, next to a sign announcing that Col. Oliver North, of Iran-Contra fame, was coming to speak there soon. I found that appalling. Though I am far, far more conservative today than I was back then, I still would.

So, the bottom line was this: at an intellectually formative time in my life, when I was in college and fresh out of college, and moving ever closer to making a full Christian commitment, Catholicism was just way more interesting than Evangelicalism -- which, frankly, was not interesting to me at all. It wasn't that I thought Evangelicals were dumb or anything like that. It's just that I never thought of them at all.

I became a Catholic in 1993, in Washington DC, which was an incredible time and place to be a Catholic and a conservative. It was thrilling to read Father Richard John Neuhaus's work in First Things, and through that magazine, be introduced to Catholic thinkers and writers who dazzled me. And, of course, John Paul was at full strength. It felt great to think of myself as on Team Neuhaus.

But here I confess something. I was barely even a Catholic, but I perceived in Washington that in the conservative circles in which I ran, it was considered cool to be Catholic, and intellectually respectable. Even liberals I ran with might have disdained conservative Christianity, but they had respect for Catholics that they didn't have for intellectuals. I began to look down on Evangelicalism. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. The idea was that Evangelicals are nice people, but intellectually, there's not much there there, only a lot of sincere enthusiasm that could be kind of cringey. This was not fair, I know. But that's how it was.

I'm thinking right now of a friend I used to have back in the day, a woman who had converted from Evangelicalism to Catholicism. We got to talking about our conversions one day. She told me that in the megachurch of her childhood, they were actively cautioned against thinking too much. I was so ignorant of Evangelicalism that if I had heard some secular person say that, I would have accused them of making it up. But she said no, it was true, and gave me examples. I think she quoted a teacher in the church's school, saying that, "If you question too much, the devil gets a foothold." Mind you, she was a conservative Catholic, and had no interest in liberal politics or theology. She just got bored and frustrated with the limits of Evangelicalism, as it had been presented to her growing up.

The bottom line is this: for my generation of searching, intellectual-minded Christians, Catholicism was vastly more attractive than Evangelicalism, which seemed shallow and emotional by comparison. Fair or not, this was how it seemed to me half my lifetime ago.

Well, you know what happened to me later, when I began writing about the Catholic clerical sex abuse scandal. I found out the limits of Catholic intellectualism, at least within me. I should have remembered my Merton, who wrote in his memoir that he learned along the way that a conversion that is only intellectual is more precarious than one might think. I would not have described my Catholicism then as mostly intellectual, though now I can see it definitely was. This was my fault. I thought that as long as I thought the right thoughts, and aligned with the right tribes within Catholicism, my faith would be able to withstand anything.

When I told a Catholic intellectual friend that I had burned out on Catholicism, and was becoming Orthodox, he said that he didn't understand how I could leave the intellectual palace that is Catholicism for a bunch of Eastern mysticism. I thought then that he had a problem, not me; all that superior intellection had not protected children, or made the Church one bit holier. Around that time, I met in my travels a Mainline Protestant conservative academic, who told me that he had almost converted to Catholicism in graduate school, but the intellectual arrogance of his Catholic roommates put him off. He didn't want to end up like them: smug, self-satisfied, and disdainful of all the poor dumb Evangelicals. I got it. Had I been in graduate school with that guy, I might have been one of the smarty-pants Catholic snots.

You understand, I hope, that I am only telling you my story, not making generalizations about Catholics or Evangelicals. You might, however, be wondering why, if I could no longer believe as a Catholic, I didn't then consider Evangelicalism, not Orthodoxy. The answer is the one the Catholic convert Cardinal Newman gave: "To be deep in history is to cease to be Protestant." He meant that the historical record of Christianity makes it hard to believe in Protestantism. I found that to be true. In Orthodoxy, I have found a form of Christianity that is intellectually deep, but also one that intentionally makes intellection subordinate to the conversion of the heart. Mostly, though, my own total intellectual shattering, and humiliation, as a Catholic has cured me of triumphalism of any sort. And I hope I have fully repented in my heart for my onetime haughty disdain for Evangelicals. Whatever their intellectual shortcomings compared to their Catholic peers, the Evangelicals were much better at motivating conversion of the heart. By the way, in Vienna over the weekend, I met an older Orthodox Christian, a cradle Orthodox, who said that the problems in the Orthodox Church are so bad that no one should be encouraged to join it. I could not disagree more! I love being Orthodox, and have grown so very much as a Christian within Orthodoxy. But I do warn people not to idealize Orthodoxy -- or any form of Christianity.

Oh, one more thing: In his 2010 book To Change The World, the (Evangelical) sociologist James Davison Hunter observes a similar phenomenon to the one that Renn does. He says that Evangelicals vastly outnumber Jews in American life, but cannot hold a candle to Jews in terms of leadership across a wide variety of fields. As I recall from my long-ago reading of the book, Hunter criticized his fellow Evangelicals for having a simplistic view of how culture is changed, and for not knowing how, or caring, to do the kind of long-term network-building necessary to make cultural change. But that doesn't really explain why Evangelicals should lack proportional representation in the leadership ranks of conservative institutions, does it?

These days, I seem to be meeting more and more intelligent young conservatives who are becoming Catholic. Just the other day, I was with one of them, a friend who is choosing Catholicism despite many, many reasons not to do so, given this friend's circumstances. This person is going to pay a heavy price for their choice. I asked why Catholicism, and they said, simply, "Because I love the Lord, and I want to be close to him." She explained why, for her, it had to be in Catholicism. This kind of thing is really interesting to me, because these young people don't have the things I had when I was their age, and entering the Catholic Church. They don't have a pope like John Paul II. They have lived through the destruction of the Catholic Church's institutional moral authority via the scandal. Presumably they know that in America, at least, parish life in most places is going to be functionally Mainline Protestant.

And yet, they're becoming Catholic, despite it all. I meet smart Evangelicals, especially in Hungary (where the Calvinists have a strong tradition), but among young American friends of an intellectual bent, I don't see any movement toward Evangelicalism. Again, not knowing much at all about Evangelicalism, I can't tell you why that is. I have some very smart Evangelical friends (like, well, Aaron Renn), but it's my impression from the outside that restless conservative young people are moving towards Catholicism (and in fewer numbers, to Orthodoxy) for reasons having to do with seeking depth, historical roots, and, as one of the young Evangelicals who turned up at my former Orthodox parish in Baton Rouge put it (I'm paraphrasing), "I can see what's happening around us, and I want to be part of a church that's going to be able to make it through intact."

Again, I offer this to you only as a personal narrative, meant to start conversation, not end it. I am eager to hear from you readers who have either left Evangelicalism for Catholicism, or vice versa, or who have stayed where you are, but have thoughts about the second-class status of Evangelicals within institutional and intellectual conservatism. Write me at rod -- at -- amconmag -- dot -- com, and put EVANGELICAL in the subject line.

And hey, do check out American Reformer, which is publishing some great stuff. If that's what the future of intellectually conservative Evangelicalism looks like, then the problem that Aaron Renn laments in his essay won't be a problem for much longer.