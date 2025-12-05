White House Releases National Security Strategy

The Trump administration Thursday released its official National Security Strategy, outlining a pivot toward the Western Hemisphere under what it calls a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine. The document proposes a “readjustment” of the U.S. global military footprint “away from theaters whose relative import to American national security has declined in recent decades or years.”

The strategy breaks with decades of U.S. foreign-policy doctrine. “American foreign policy elites,” it states, “badly miscalculated” and “placed hugely misguided and destructive bets on globalism.”

On Europe and Russia, the NSS calls for “ending the perception, and preventing the reality, of NATO as a perpetually expanding alliance,” favoring instead a posture of “strategic stability with Russia.” In the Middle East, it designates Israel’s security as a U.S. “core interest.”

On China and Taiwan, the strategy prioritizes “deterring a conflict over Taiwan, ideally by preserving military overmatch,” while reaffirming the U.S. “longstanding declaratory policy” that Washington does not support any unilateral change to the Taiwan Strait status quo.