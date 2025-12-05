Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Uncategorized

White House Releases National Security Strategy

State of the Union: The document seeks strategic stability with Russia and prioritizes deterring conflict over Taiwan.
white h
Harrison Berger
Dec 5, 2025 1:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Trump administration Thursday released its official National Security Strategy, outlining a pivot toward the Western Hemisphere under what it calls a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine. The document proposes a “readjustment” of the U.S. global military footprint “away from theaters whose relative import to American national security has declined in recent decades or years.”

The strategy breaks with decades of U.S. foreign-policy doctrine. “American foreign policy elites,” it states, “badly miscalculated” and “placed hugely misguided and destructive bets on globalism.”

On Europe and Russia, the NSS calls for “ending the perception, and preventing the reality, of NATO as a perpetually expanding alliance,” favoring instead a posture of “strategic stability with Russia.” In the Middle East, it designates Israel’s security as a U.S. “core interest.”

On China and Taiwan, the strategy prioritizes “deterring a conflict over Taiwan, ideally by preserving military overmatch,” while reaffirming the U.S. “longstanding declaratory policy” that Washington does not support any unilateral change to the Taiwan Strait status quo.

More like this

TAC Right Now: Hegseth in the Hot Seat over Boat Strikes

The American Conservative December 4, 2025 - 2:11 PM Eastern
TAC staffers discuss the week's events.

Epstein Revelations Won’t Bring Down Trump

Peter Van Buren December 1, 2025
It is unlikely that a smoking gun would have gone unnoticed in years of scrutiny and political acrimony.

Trump Orders Venezuelan Airspace Closed

November 30, 2025 - 12:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Caracas rejected the move as illegal under international law.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today