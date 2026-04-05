Iran War Enters 37th Day: Airman Rescued, Trump Reiterates Threat to Civilian Infrastructure

The Iran War entered its 37th day Sunday as President Donald Trump doubled down on the 48-hour ultimatum he issued yesterday, writing in a Truth Social post that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

“Open the F*ckin' Strait, you crazy b*stards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” added Trump.

An advisor to Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Mahdi Mohammadi, said Saturday that Iran’s list of regional retaliations is not yet complete, but that operations are being carried out “according to a plan.”

“We have a goal that must be achieved, and the war will not end until that time,” he said. “Trump’s problems are not our concern.”

Addressing Trump’s threats to bomb Iranian infrastructure unless the Strait of Hormuz is opened, Mohammadi said that Trump “knows that no military action is capable of opening the strait, and the only way to open it is through an agreement with Iran.” He added that “Iran has no interest in reaching an agreement with him, and this means a planned deadlock!”

Overnight, U.S. special forces rescued the second crew member of an F-15E shot down over Iran. The F-15E was shot down over Iran on Friday, triggering two separate combat search-and-rescue operations: one recovered the pilot the same day, while a second extracted the aircraft’s weapons systems officer last night. An additional fighter jet, a U.S. A-10, was shot down Friday near the Strait of Hormuz and the pilot was also rescued. Air & Space Forces, citing a source familiar with the operation, claimed that U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones were active in the rescue of the F-15E crew member, striking all Iranian military-aged males believed to be a threat who got within three kilometers of the downed airman.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that two Lockheed Martin MC-130J planes got stuck in the mud while on the search-and-rescue operation and that the U.S. military had to blow them up in order to prevent their capture. Each plane costs more than $100 million. Iran’s Tasnim News Agency published photos of aircraft wreckage, including what they said were the remnants of two Black Hawk helicopters. Iranian state media Sunday aired a televised interview with a tribesman in southwestern Iran who said he helped shoot down a Black Hawk helicopter.

The Foreign Ministry of Oman said that they met with Iran on Saturday to discuss proposals for “ensuring the smooth flow of transit” through the Strait of Hormuz. A tanker carrying about 1 million barrels of Iraqi Basrah heavy crude transited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, after Iran exempted Iraqi cargos from its restrictions.

Abu Dhabi authorities said fires broke out at the Borouge petrochemical plant after debris from intercepted aerial threats struck the site, forcing an immediate suspension of operations, though no injuries were reported.

An Iranian missile struck near Israel’s Neot Hovav industrial zone near Beersheba on Sunday. Israeli authorities claimed minor damage but no injuries or hazardous material leaks. The strike comes a day after Israel hit a major petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, southwestern Iran.

France 24 reported on Saturday that it had geolocated and verified multiple videos showing U.S.-made HIMARS launches from Kuwaiti territory into Iran on March 24 and March 31. Kuwait previously publicly denied involvement.

Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News’ Trey Yingst on Sunday that the United States attempted to arm anti-government protesters in Iran earlier this year. “We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them,” he said, but added that he does not believe those weapons ever reached the intended recipients.