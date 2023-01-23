What Was The Woke Tipping Point?

(In case you didn't know, the image above is Trigglypuff, the name the Internet gave to Cora Segal, a student feminist who exploded in rage at a 2016 Hampshire College event featuring speakers who held ideas that she didn't like. See here.)

Watching news over the weekend of the mass shooting in Los Angeles, and one in Baton Rouge, I reflected on how bizarre America looks from Budapest. This is the capital city of a European country that is not remotely as wealthy per capita as the United States, yet you can walk around this city anywhere, at any time of day, and not be afraid. You can't do that in Paris or London, come to think of it. It's not because there are police everywhere, either, or that this is some kind of authoritarian state. It's just safe, and orderly. That's how things are here. When people ask me what Hungary is like, I tell them that it feels like what America did when it was normal.

The other night I met with a group of Hungarian students. You'll find that Hungarians love the US, but are also very wary of it, afraid that what has happened to America (the Great Awokening) is going to happen to them if they aren't careful. One of them put a great question to me: If you could change one thing about the last twenty years, what would it be? In context of the discussion, he was asking me for the single event that was the tipping point, the crossing of the Rubicon, that led America to its current mess.

It's not an easy question, is it? You have to stop and think about what, exactly, constitutes "America's current mess." The Great Awokening covers sex, gender, and race, and it's hard to come up with an event that entails all three (though maybe you can). It's also tricky to think in terms of cause and effect. I told the questioner that I would say the loss of the one-male + one- female binary as the exclusive model for marriage was the turning point. You lose that, and you lose so very much else, I said (I was thinking of transgenderism).

As I thought about it later, though, I realized that Hungary doesn't have the same civil rights laws as America does, so the phenomenon of identifying particular characteristics as constitutive of personhood, such that it triggers civil rights protection for a minority, isn't in effect here. Still, there's no denying that granting same-sex marriage rights to gay people (a sexual minority) was the necessary precursor to the entire panoply of trans rights. I don't find the granting of marital status to gays to be nearly as radical and revolutionary as the demolition of the gender binary, which did not have to happen, but did. Strictly speaking, the T doesn't have to do with the LGB, but in popular culture, and now, increasingly, in the law, gender expression is granted the same ontological status as sexual desire. Recognizing that wokeness is a broad phenomenon, if I had to pick a single event that can be seen as the most causative in terms of advancing wokeness, I would say the 2015 Obergefell decision constitutionalizing same-sex marriage.

But I'm not comfortable with making that judgment, because I believe that for the most part, Obergefell simply ratified a shift most of the country had already made. For me, the real turning point was the summer of 2006, when the Federal Marriage Amendment officially died in the Republican-controlled House and Senate, with a Republican in the White House. The FMA would have written the traditional marriage model into the Constitution. That didn't cause wokeness, but it did reveal the weakness of the opposition. After the FMA failed, I knew without a doubt that we would have same-sex marriage in this country, sooner or later, because the underlying support for the older model -- Christian faith and cultural tradition -- had eroded beyond repair. The summer of 2006 wasn't a causative element in wokeness as much as an epiphany about how feeble the opposition to its gay expression was.

Naturally anti-woke gay people like Andrew Sullivan, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss think of all this as an advance, and would therefore have a different answer to the Hungarian student's question. (I'd be interested to hear it, actually.) To be very clear, it is not my belief that if no Obergefell, or if we had been able to pass the FMA, then wokeness never would have happened. As I've said repeatedly here, wokeness is a broad and disparate phenomenon.

I wish I could go back and answer that young Hungarian man's question again, because if I could, I would say that the single most important event that led America to its current morass of wokeness is the shift that occurred in our media around 2012 -- the language shift that political scientist Zach Goldberg first observed, and wrote about in Tablet. In the Tablet piece, he tracks the use of race-related terminology in the media (the chart below is one example), but elsewhere, Goldberg was able to show, using the same deep dive into the Lexis/Nexis database, that other woke terminology took off like a rocketship at the same time.

In his Tablet essay, Goldberg says this data do not prove that the elite media's indulgence in this terminology caused the kind of racial hyperconsciousness that we associate with wokeness, but it at least shows a correlation. He speculates that the left-wing bias of newsrooms (yes, even the WSJ; it's only the editorial page that's consistently conservative) meant that reporters and editors were heavily on social media, where militant progressive thought thrives. This might explain it.

Take a look at this 2021 paper from David Rozado et al., tracking the same things. Here's a chart from it, showing how the NYT and the Washington Post used certain key woke terms over time:

It's propaganda, straight up. So, I would place whatever happened around 2012 to cause the mainstream media to adopt the language of woke ideology, and to report obsessively on stories promoting the woke line, as the one thing I would change about the last twenty years. It's a great example of how culture precedes politics. But how could one possibly have changed it? We don't live in a country in which the state tells newspapers what they can and can't write (in theory, at least; the relationship between the CDC and FBI on one side, and Twitter and Facebook on the other, suggests otherwise). I believe that the relentless propaganda of the news and entertainment media on behalf of wokeness has been the most important factor in dragging America to this point.

The entry of Big Business into the culture war on behalf of gay rights in the state of Indiana in the spring of 2015, over the RFRA legislation, was another major red line crossed, because it marked the birth of Woke Capitalism as a political force. You might say too that the 2007 introduction of the smartphone into the consumer marketplace was a turning point too, because it enabled social media activism.

Anyway, enough from me. What do you think? How would you have answered the young Hungarian's question? Part of the reason for my answer was that I know that this country, Hungary, does not have to worry about racial wokeness (its population is largely homogeneous), but it is under constant pressure from the European Union to scrap its constitutional provision saying marriage is only between one man and one woman (gays can have civil partnerships here), and to get rid of any laws that inhibit or prohibit the LGBT aspects of the Sexual Revolution from progressing. The younger generations here are more liberal than their parents and grandparents on issues of sex and gender, and in any case, Hungary is not a religious society. Still, I wanted him to know that if you lose the privileged position of traditional marriage, everything else inevitably follows. Why? Because if marriage isn't rooted in something transcendent, and if we can redefine it at will, then on what basis do we say marriage is this and not that? Very quickly you slide down into subjectivity and individual rights, and it begins to seem obvious to people that if Love Is Love, and the sex of the partners don't matter for marriage purposes, then maybe sex is fluid, period. You can make all kinds of logical objections to this position, but that's not how things go with the crude logic of popular opinion -- especially when the media are firmly on the side of total "liberation."

For you readers who want to contribute to the discussion but who can't comment below, please send your thoughts to me at rod -- at -- amconmag -- dot -- com, and put WOKE in the subject line.