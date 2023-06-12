What Comes Next

Regime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future, by Patrick Deneen, Sentinel, 284 pages.

Patrick Deneen upended two generations’ worth of conservative orthodoxy with his 2018 book Why Liberalism Failed, a scholarly polemic that blamed our present political troubles not merely on the left’s brand of progressive liberalism but on the right’s embrace of “classical” liberalism. In his latest offering, Deneen performs an even more revolutionary feat in the genre of conservative political writing: he offers solutions.