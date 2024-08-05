Walz’s 2020 Record Is Fair Game

It is hard to walk across South Minneapolis, which I recently visited for work, and not see what weak leadership does to a once beautiful state. Signs of the 2020 George Floyd riots are still there: shops that are now permanently closed due to the riots and Covid, the fronts taken over by junkies. Madly erected wooden sculptures are next to where Floyd was killed, alongside worse art abundant with abolition, “ACAB,” and Palestinian liberation motifs. The culture shock for someone from outside the state is palpable.

The Twin Cities are beautiful, but they are blue islands in a state ready to turn red. Minnesota is Trump country, and Donald Trump perhaps instinctively understands that more than anyone.

Governor Tim Walz, part of the posse that ousted President Joe Biden from the Democratic ticket, has been one of the first governors to start campaigning for Harris. Understably so, as after Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro—darling of the Wall St donor base, and considered a borderline war criminal among the progressives for his support of Israel and volunteering for IDF—Tim Walz is the most important potential vice-presidential pick.

It’s important to consider Walz’s legacy. Let me quote from a source close to the left, MSNBC.

They made Minnesota a safe haven for the trans community. They affirmed abortion as a fundamental right and removed restrictions that limited access. They legalized recreational cannabis use and passed laws for driver’s licenses for all Minnesotans regardless of immigration status, automatic voter registration.

People just watched an Olympic boxing match where an intersex boxer almost battered a woman’s eye out; they can read that hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are given driver’s licenses which might allow them to vote. Add to that the total cost of $2 billion for the 2020 riots, and the over 1500 homes and shops destroyed under Walz’s leadership. The counter-charge of “weird” is comical.

Trump’s campaign team should auto generate a thousand small clips of the riots if Walz is the VP nominee, and turn them to campaign ads for all the swing states. This election will be an election about crime and disorder, immigration, and foreign wars. That is all there is to it. Despite the media blitz in favor of Harris, it is still Donald Trump’s election to lose.