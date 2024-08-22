Walz Gets His Close-Up in DNC Speech

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, delivered the keynote address to the party’s national convention at Chicago, presenting his record and vision for the future of the country.

The Nebraska-born Walz touted his National Guard service and work as a public school teacher before running for Congress in a long-shot red district. “Never underestimate a public school teacher!” he exclaimed.

Walz argued that the Democrats are the party of personal freedom, slamming Republican-supoorted abortion restrictions. “We respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make,” he declared. “Mind your own damn business!”