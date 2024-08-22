fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Walz Gets His Close-Up in DNC Speech

The vice-presidential nominee touted lines about personal freedom, neighborliness, and his military and teaching experience.
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz Speaks At The AFSCME Conference
Aug 22, 2024 12:30 AM

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, delivered the keynote address to the party’s national convention at Chicago, presenting his record and vision for the future of the country.

The Nebraska-born Walz touted his National Guard service and work as a public school teacher before running for Congress in a long-shot red district. “Never underestimate a public school teacher!” he exclaimed.

Advertisement

Walz argued that the Democrats are the party of personal freedom, slamming Republican-supoorted abortion restrictions. “We respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make,” he declared. “Mind your own damn business!”

More like this

Oprah Makes Last-Minute Addition to DNC Wednesday Lineup

August 21, 2024 - 11:35 PM Eastern
The TV personality was met with uproarious applause.

Bill Clinton Praises Biden’s Legacy in DNC Speech

Mason Letteau Stallings August 21, 2024 - 10:52 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Clinton also sought to cast Harris as the incoming “president of joy.”

Nancy Pelosi’s DNC Speech Invokes Specter of January 6

Joseph Addington August 21, 2024 - 10:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The former speaker of the House framed the election as a choice between autocracy and democracy.
Advertisement
Advertisement