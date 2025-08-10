VP Vance: America Done Funding the Ukraine War

Vice President J.D. Vance, in a Sunday interview, said that America was “done with the funding of the Ukraine war,” and he addressed the likely contours of a peace deal. The vice president’s comments come ahead of a much-anticipated meeting this Friday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Vance hailed as “a major breakthrough for American diplomacy.”

Vance said a likely settlement would take as a starting point the “current line of contact between Russia and Ukraine,” suggesting the belligerents could halt the fighting and retain most of the territory that they control militarily.

“We’re going to try to find some negotiated settlement that the Ukrainians and the Russians can live with, where they can live in relative peace, where the killing stops,” Vance said. He added that Trump was on the verge of getting Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet in person.

The Fox News interview aired Sunday but took place shortly before Vance departed Washington to discuss the Ukraine war with European leaders in the United Kingdom this weekend. Vance told Fox that European nations, if they care about the conflict, should play a bigger role in managing it.

Vance cautioned that neither the Ukrainians nor the Russians would be completely happy with any settlement, and that Trump’s peace efforts weren’t guaranteed to succeed.