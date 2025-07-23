Versailles on the Potomac

From the vantage point of 21st-century Washington, DC, the French Revolution of 1789 may seem a distant historical event. Yet its lessons remain profoundly relevant. Even astute contemporaries like Benjamin Franklin and Frederick the Great failed to foresee the upheaval that would reshape France and the world. This oversight reminds us that revolutions often arise from complex, sometimes subtle, social dynamics—chief among them, widespread public indignation toward a ruling class perceived as decadent, disconnected, and unaccountable.

In 1789, much of the revolutionary fervor targeted the French aristocracy, whose ostentatious wealth and moral failings were widely known and resented. Pamphlets and clandestine journals exposed not only their personal vices but also the dire state of national finances—a crushing debt burden largely incurred by extravagant spending and costly foreign wars, including support for the American Revolution.

Today, Americans confront their own anxieties about elite power and accountability. The scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein did not end with his death in a federal jail cell; it metastasized. The unsealed flight logs, the controversial 2008 plea deal, and the inexplicable leniency shown by successive administrations suggest a bipartisan protection racket shielding a network that spans Clintonworld, Silicon Valley, and Mar-a-Lago, as investigative journalist Julie K. Brown has documented.

President Donald Trump’s association with Epstein—limited to overlapping social circles in the 1990s and a 2002 New York magazine quote calling Epstein a “terrific guy”—is not evidence of criminality. But it is evidence of a class problem. When the ruling elite’s social calendar overlaps with that of a convicted sex offender, voters inevitably draw conclusions about the moral fabric of those in power.

As Matt Taibbi observed in Griftopia (2010), American media often shields the wealthy from direct criticism unless legal consequences arise. Epstein’s case, amplified by his connection to Trump, has thus struck a particularly sensitive chord, exposing the deep distrust many Americans feel toward an elite perceived as operating above the law.

Meanwhile, many Americans who supported Trump are growing increasingly concerned. For now, no indictments or high prosecutions have materialized, despite confusing statements from figures like Attorney General Pam Bondi. Yet memories of controversies such as the Hunter Biden laptop saga leave some wondering if the political landscape has merely shifted lanes rather than destinations with the 2024 election.

Trump’s voters were promised more than secure borders. Experienced Border Patrol officers anticipated a comprehensive strategy involving the U.S. Armed Forces actively to surveil and secure national borders, airspace, and waters—providing law enforcement and counterterrorism support. Yet, a clear, sustained plan remains elusive.

On foreign policy, Trump pledged to end costly military interventions lacking strategic benefit to the American people. Instead, his administration has continued and expanded policies resembling those of the Biden administration, including proxy conflicts with Russia and a muted response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel’s regional ambitions threaten to entangle the U.S. in prolonged conflict, draining fiscal and material resources. Expectations of reducing wasteful foreign spending and refocusing the military on hemispheric defense have been largely unmet.

Immigration was another cornerstone of Trump’s campaign. Voters expected decisive action to expel millions of illegal aliens who were not admitted for their skills in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. Many believe the Biden administration’s open-border policies aimed to build a political base that could entrench left-wing dominance in Washington, DC—a dominance that might prove difficult to reverse through elections alone.

While no one expected an overnight solution, Trump’s supporters anticipated a serious strategy. The President has the authority to deploy Federal Marshals and the National Guard to systematically address illegal immigration, yet no such comprehensive plan has emerged. Moreover, Trump’s recent openness to amnesty for millions has alarmed many supporters, who see it as a betrayal of core promises and a threat to the American Republic’s future.

Economically, Americans feel the impact of inflation, immigration, and economic uncertainty daily. The dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency has long allowed U.S. administrations to pursue expansive fiscal policies with relative impunity. Yet many hoped Trump would curb this trend.

That hope remains unfulfilled. The failures of initiatives like the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside the shortcomings of earlier efforts such as the Simpson-Bowles Plan and the Grace Commission, underscore the persistence of deficit spending. The recent passage of the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill signals a continued willingness to expand federal expenditures rather than rein them in.

Today, the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 120 percent—nearly double what it was before the 2008 financial crisis. Rising Treasury yields suggest Washington may be entering a dangerous “debt doom loop.” Financial leaders like J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon warn of a potential “crack in the bond market” that could trigger a realignment in the global economic order. Meanwhile, the emergence of BRICS as a potential post–Bretton Woods monetary alternative heralds another possible shift in global power dynamics.

In short, Washington is hurtling toward a sovereign debt crisis, escalating foreign wars, and potential domestic unrest without a clear path forward. While President Trump did not create these challenges alone, he now bears responsibility for addressing them. His campaign promises of accountability, transparency, and fiscal reform have yet to be realized. The proverbial buck stops with his administration.

The Epstein case, whether a brief distraction or a harbinger of deeper turmoil, underscores the fragility of public trust. When the French monarchy collapsed, the ensuing revolution unleashed years of violence and chaos. Few Americans wish to see anything similar unfold here.

Trump would be wise not to dismiss the erosion of confidence in his administration and the broader political class as a passing phase. Diverse, multicultural societies like ours require careful stewardship to maintain social cohesion. The incendiary violence witnessed in the summer of 2020, and the forces behind it, have not disappeared.

For much of American history, the average citizen has remained unaware of the complex battles beyond their borders or inside the Washington beltway. Yet Epstein’s proximity to Trump, beyond the allegations themselves, has struck a nerve—highlighting the deep anxieties about elite power and moral decay.

Like the Parisians of 1789, Americans respond powerfully to appeals that honor virtue and condemn vice. It would be a grave mistake for Trump to ignore the impact of the Epstein scandal, especially as it coincides with his administration’s failure to fulfill key campaign pledges.

For conservatives committed to order, liberty, and national renewal, the path forward is crystal clear. Leadership must restore public confidence by confronting elite excess, securing borders, ending futile wars, and pursuing fiscal discipline. Only then can America avoid the fate of Versailles on the Potomac.