Vance Outlines Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal

State of the Union: The vice president stated that Americans will “walk away” from the conflict.
Donald Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally With GOP Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz
Mason Letteau Stallings
Apr 23, 2025 3:00 PM
Vice President J.D. Vance on Thursday outlined a peace proposal to end the Ukraine war while speaking to reporters in India. Vance called on Ukraine to accept the proposal, which would see the conflict being frozen along the current frontlines and a prohibition on Ukraine joining NATO, as well as Ukrainian recognition of the annexation of Crimea.

Vance’s comments further indicated that the U.S. intends to “walk away” if the terms are rejected by both Ukraine and Russia. “We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process,” Vance said.

Vance’s statements followed closely on the heels of comments made by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that indicated that he will not recognize Crimea as Russian and accept a prohibition on Ukrainian NATO membership. “There is nothing to talk about. This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine,” Zelensky told reporters Thursday.

In addition to Vance’s comments about a potential peace deal, the White House has also indicated that its special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has been negotiating with the Russians, will travel to Moscow for his fourth meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin this week.

