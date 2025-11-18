Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
UN Security Council Passes U.S. Resolution on Trump Gaza Plan

The vote was celebrated in Jerusalem and criticized by Hamas.
UN Security Council adopts resolution establishing Gaza Board of Peace, stabilization force
(Selçuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Harrison Berger
Nov 18, 2025 7:45 AM
The UN Security Council on Monday approved the U.S.-drafted resolution on Gaza, clearing the way for a foreign “Board of Peace” to become the territory’s official governing authority. The measure passed with 13 votes in favor and abstentions from China and Russia.

The plan will see the deployment of an “International Stabilization Force” tasked with “disarming” Israel’s enemies in Gaza and the creation of an executive committee to handle daily administration. The plan also conditions Israeli withdrawal on the “complete disarmament” of Hamas. Progress reports on the plan’s objectives delivered to the Security Council every six months.

The passage of the UN Security Council resolution was celebrated in Jerusalem, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauding “President Trump’s plan.” 

“We believe that President Trump’s plan will lead to peace and prosperity because it insists upon full demilitarization, disarmament and the deradicalization of Gaza,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

Hamas criticized the vote, saying in its statement that “'the resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject.”

The vote comes as senior UNRWA officials warn that Israel continues to block aid from entering Gaza, with the agency only able to deliver about half or less of its daily truck shipments into Gaza.

