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Foreign Affairs

Ukraine Peace Talks Suspended as Iran War Continues

State of the Union: The conflict in the Middle East has shifted Washington’s attention away from the war in Ukraine.
GREECE-UKRAINE-DIPLOMACY-ZELENSKY-VISIT
(Photo by NICK PALEOLOGOS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Mar 20, 2026 10:52 AM
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Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine have been suspended, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, signaling another setback in efforts to revive broader negotiations. Peskov said the process “is on pause,” though Moscow and Kiev remain in contact on humanitarian matters, including prisoner exchanges and the return of fallen soldiers’ bodies.

Ukraine also said consultations had been delayed rather than canceled. The Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said Wednesday that several rounds of talks were postponed as the ongoing war with Iran has diverted Washington’s attention and slowed diplomatic efforts.

Despite the pause in formal meetings, communication between the sides continues. Major disputes remain unresolved, particularly over territory. Moscow demands Ukraine withdraw from portions of its eastern regions, and Kiev has rejected those terms.

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