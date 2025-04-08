Ukraine and Gaza Bring Shame to America

One of my strongest motivations in writing and activism is shame: I want to register disapproval of U.S. policies that I consider shameful and do all I can to stop my fellow citizens from doing things that our grandchildren will be ashamed of.

The choices our current elites have made about two parallel conflicts—Ukraine and Gaza—are stark moral scandals that will blacken my generation’s name, perhaps as much as the slave trade tarnished the reputation of our ancestors. Generation Z, which watches both wars unfold in real time on TikTok, is already appalled. That speaks well for their moral sense.

In Ukraine, western foreign-policy mandarins decided back in 2014 that people of that long-suffering country would serve as useful pawns in a grudge-match blindfold chess game against Russia.

Since then, our Deep State has honeycombed Ukraine’s institutions with agents serving U.S. purported interests and promoting our sick oligarchs’ ghastly post-human fetishes. As I wrote over at The Stream, USAID-funded nonprofits treated the country as a laboratory for social engineering experiments, from U.S.-funded abortion clinics to trans grooming in schools. Accepting such poisonous policies was Kiev’s price of getting Western aid to resist the Russians, as one pro-life Ukrainian Christian after another has told me in tears.

Of course, the aid we provided was not even intended to overwhelm and expel the Russian invaders, which would have risked a nuclear escalation. Instead, it was simply meant to “see Russia weakened,” as then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin put it. And if Ukrainians, in the meantime, bled to death in the hundreds of thousands… well, that’s just the cost of U.S. hegemony. The war’s casualties so far are approaching 1 million, according to Newsweek, with at least 10,000 dead civilians per United Nations reports.

Moscow, for its part, isn’t trying to protect embattled Russian minorities or keep the homeland secure, as the Kremlin claims. Instead, Russian soldiers, whether they realize it or not, are fighting for Vladimir Putin’s chauvinistic “Great Russian” vision of a Ukraine subjugated and silenced, as beaten down and helpless as it was in the 1930s when Stalin imposed devastating famine.

Ukrainians are crushed between two millstones, as President Donald Trump has had the honesty to admit, which is why he’s trying to serve as an honest broker to end the conflict on rational, compromise terms—even as European leaders who imprison their critics and political opponents bang the war drum on behalf of “democracy.”

As for Gaza, we must have the courage to step up and condemn a tragic situation that we’ve helped bring about. The citizens of Gaza are now suffering massive bombing, artillery attacks, destruction of hospitals, and a starvation blockade. The Gaza Health Ministry says that more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began attacking the territory after October 7. Because nearly half of Gaza’s population is under 14 years old, many of the victims are children. UNICEF has described Gaza as “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child.”

Frontiers in Public Health estimates that a staggering 80 percent of dead and wounded are civilians with 20 percent being Hamas fighters or Israeli soldiers—a ratio about 400 times worse than in the Ukraine war.

Gazans haven’t had a free election in nearly two decades, and they are increasingly marching in the streets to liberate themselves from the Islamist terror faction that launched the October 7, 2023 attacks. In response, Hamas is murdering its political opponents.

Israel’s government, like Russia’s, insists that it simply wants to secure its nation—and, as with Russia, its actions belie such claims. Increasingly, figures in the Israeli government are admitting what they really want: to render Gaza uninhabitable by its current population, empty the place, and take the territory for a Greater Israel.

It wouldn’t advance that Israeli aim if Gazans actually expelled Hamas, so don’t expect any help from Mossad or the Israel Defense Forces on that score. Just as it suits Vladimir Putin to point to the Azov Battalion so he can claim to be “de-nazifying” Ukraine, it serves the land-grabbing settlers’ movement to paint every Gazan of any age as a would-be suicide bomber.

Trump has made noises in many directions on Gaza. He successfully pushed for a ceasefire, but also allowed it to collapse. He campaigned against Forever Wars, but appointed war hawks to key positions. I pray that he sees how eerily parallel this conflict is to the one in Ukraine and doesn’t put more U.S. support behind conquest and ethnic cleansing.

Renewing the compromise ceasefire in Gaza, which halted further mass deaths of civilians and the immiseration of survivors, would provoke a firestorm of criticism here in the U.S. from those who secretly (or even openly) seek to expel two million indigenous Palestinians from their ancestral lands. But if Trump wants to extricate America from endless “stupid wars,” as he has said, and to reduce the likelihood of terror attacks against Americans, he will have to avoid becoming the enforcer of the Israeli far-right’s reckless expansionist fantasies.

Trump doesn’t want his legacy to be tens of thousands of dead civilians and quagmires policed by U.S. Marines. And we, as citizens of America, shouldn’t want our legacy to be poisoned for generations by short-sighted “solutions” devoid of enlightened strategic thinking or empathy for the innocent.