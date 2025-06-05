fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Economy

U.S. Trade Deficit Plunges as Tariffs Take Effect

State of the Union: It was the largest such decline on record.
President Trump Makes An Investment Announcement In The Roosevelt Room Of The White House
(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Jun 5, 2025 1:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The U.S. trade deficit fell dramatically in April, a new report from the Commerce Department shows.

The gap between imports and exports dropped from $138.3 billion in March to $61.6 billion in April, the largest decline on record. The change is due to President Donald Trump’s decision to implement tariffs, with importers rushing to bring goods into the U.S. in March before tariffs took effect and demand dropping significantly in April with the activation of the import taxes. U.S. export growth also played a small role in narrowing the deficit; American exports grew three percent between March and April.

Ending the United States’ persistent trade deficit has been a major goal of the second Trump administration. “We have deficits with almost every country—not every country, but almost—and we’re going to change it,” the president said in February when rolling out a series of tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico. 

Since then, Trump has also announced a universal 10 percent baseline tariff and additional “reciprocal” tariffs on over a hundred countries, adjusted to the trade deficit of each country with the U.S. Many of those tariffs are currently suspended, pending trade negotiations, but are set to return next month if no deals are reached.

More like this

U.S. Adds 177,000 Jobs in April

Mason Letteau Stallings May 2, 2025 - 1:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The unemployment rate held steady.

Scott Bessent Pugnaciously Rejects Recession Concerns

Andrew Day April 6, 2025 - 4:37 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The treasury secretary said the administration’s tariff policies would reindustrialize the United States.

New Year’s Investment Resolution: Bet on Carbon

James P. Pinkerton December 27, 2023
Words disappear into the air, but money talks.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today