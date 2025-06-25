fbpx
U.S. to Meet With Iran Next Week

State of the Union: “I don’t care if I have an agreement or not,” Trump says.
Donald Trump Holds Las Vegas Rally As He Campaigns For President
Joseph Addington
Jun 25, 2025 3:36 PM
President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon that the administration would be meeting with the Iranians sometime next week seeking some formal recognition of the end of Iran’s nuclear program. Speaking in the Hague, where he is attending a NATO summit, the president minimized the importance of reaching a rigorous agreement:

“I don’t think it’s that necessary,” he said. “I mean they had a war they fought. Now they’re going back to their world. I don’t care if I have an agreement or not.”

American participation last weekend in Israel’s bombing campaign, which started just two days before a planned sixth round of talks for a potential Iran nuclear deal, may have ended any chance of substantive negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. The American airstrike hit three of Iran’s major nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, and Trump has argued that the operation “obliterated” the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. 

“It’s gone for years, years,” he commented.

