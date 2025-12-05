Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Politics

U.S. Strikes Another Alleged Narco Boat

State of the Union: The attack comes amid controversy over a “second strike” on a civilian vessel in September.
image
boat strike drug boat
Joseph Addington
Dec 5, 2025 10:26 AM
The American military carried out an air strike Thursday on a drug boat in the Pacific. U.S. Southern Command announced the results of the attack on social media, adding that the strike killed four men and destroyed the vessel.

The Trump administration has made destroying drug transportation networks in the western hemisphere a priority, including by destroying boats that U.S. intelligence has determined are involved in narcotrafficking. Most of the attacks have taken place in the waters off the coast of Venezuela as part of the Trump administration’s campaign to pressure the government of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. Maduro has denounced the buildup of American military assets in the region as preparation for an American military intervention in the country.

The administration’s choice to counter drug boats with lethal force is a deviation from normal U.S. anti-narcotics operations, which have traditionally employed non-lethal interdiction methods. The latest strike comes shortly after a major controversy in Washington erupted over the legality of the administration’s attacks on such small craft. The Washington Post revealed last week that the U.S. used a second airstrike to kill the survivors of a drug boat destroyed by American munitions in early September, prompting accusations from Democratic lawmakers such as Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated the laws of war.

Hegseth ‘Double Tap’ Brings Legality of Entire Narco Campaign Into Question

Kelley Beaucar Vlahos December 5, 2025
The latest scandal engulfing the Pentagon highlights questions that have been there since the beginning of Caribbean operations.

Republican Matt Van Epps Wins Tennessee Special Election

Rebecca Draeger December 3, 2025 - 10:30 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Van Epps won the House seat after a race fueled by outside spending and Trump’s support.

The American Conservative Declines Invitation to Report at the Pentagon

Curt Mills December 2, 2025 - 11:30 AM Eastern
State of the Union: TAC remains committed to its standards of journalistic integrity.
