U.S. Pauses New Sanctions on Iran

State of the Union: The move is a step back from Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy.
Iran Holds Presidential Runoff Election
Credit: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Jun 2, 2025 2:02 PM
The White House issued a directive last week instructing federal agencies to halt the imposition of any new sanctions on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday

The U.S. is currently deep in talks with Iran about a potential new deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions on the country.

The order reflects a new direction for the Trump administration. Previously, Trump has pursued a “maximum pressure” campaign against the country aimed at coercing compliance by imposing increasingly stricter sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation’s economy.

The White House declined to comment publicly on the order. “Any new decisions with regard to sanctions will be announced by the White House or relevant agencies within the administration,” deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told the Journal.

