U.S. Military Shoots Down Iranian Drone

State of the Union: The incident comes ahead of planned talks between Washington and Tehran.
US Navy carriers Ford, Eisenhower in eastern Mediterranean
Harrison Berger
Feb 4, 2026 10:46 AM
The U.S. military shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday. The Pentagon says the drone was approaching the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which is part of the “armada” that President Donald Trump sent to the region last month. 

U.S. Central Command said the Shahed-139 drone “aggressively approached” the carrier with “unclear intent.” 

The shooting of the Iranian drone today comes amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran and a growing military buildup by U.S. forces in the region. The U.S. and Iran have agreed to hold talks this Friday, which would be the first since U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said negotiations would proceed only in an environment free of threats and unreasonable demands. U.S. officials said the meetings, led on the U.S. side by special envoy Steve Witkoff, remain scheduled. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that Iran wants a deal “but diplomacy is incompatible with pressure, intimidation, and force.”

