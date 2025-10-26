U.S., China Agree to Trade Deal Framework

The United States and China have agreed to a framework for a deal that would end the trade war between the two nations, per Sunday comments from the American Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Joining ABC’s This Week from Malaysia, where he is traveling with President Donald Trump, Bessent said, “So I think we have averted that, so that the tariffs will be averted.”

In interviews on other networks’ Sunday shows, Bessent said the deal includes provisions regarding American soybean exports, the control of TikTok, and Chinese controls on rare earth exports, three of the most high-profile flashpoints in the ongoing friction between the U.S. and China.

China confirmed Bessent’s announcement in a public press release. “Both sides agreed to further finalise specific details,” the statement read.