Trade

U.S., China Agree to Trade Deal Framework

State of the Union: The deal, whose details have yet to be finalized, will end the ongoing trade war between the two superpowers.
President Trump Meets With Visiting Argentine President Milei At The White House
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Oct 26, 2025 3:50 PM
The United States and China have agreed to a framework for a deal that would end the trade war between the two nations, per Sunday comments from the American Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Joining ABC’s This Week from Malaysia, where he is traveling with President Donald Trump, Bessent said, “So I think we have averted that, so that the tariffs will be averted.”

In interviews on other networks’ Sunday shows, Bessent said the deal includes provisions regarding American soybean exports, the control of TikTok, and Chinese controls on rare earth exports, three of the most high-profile flashpoints in the ongoing friction between the U.S. and China.

China confirmed Bessent’s announcement in a public press release. “Both sides agreed to further finalise specific details,” the statement read.

