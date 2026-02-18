Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Iran

U.S. and Iran hold second round of nuclear talks in Geneva

State of the Union: Tehran cites progress on “guiding principles,” but U.S. officials warn military options stay on the table.
EU Iran Talks
Harrison Berger
Feb 18, 2026 10:15 AM
U.S. and Iranian officials concluded another round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva Tuesday. 

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran and Washington had reached an “understanding” on what he described as the “main principles” that would guide future talks, including potential sanctions relief and nuclear restrictions, according to Iranian government readouts. He characterized the discussions as “very serious” and said more details would be negotiated in subsequent sessions. 

U.S. officials put forward a more cautious assessment of the negotiations. Vice President J.D. Vance said Iran had not agreed to several key U.S. demands and warned that military action remained an option if diplomacy fails.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Vance said the negotiations “in some ways … went well” because Iranian officials agreed to continue discussions, but added that President Donald Trump had set redlines Tehran was “not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.” He reiterated that Washington’s “primary interest” is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and “all options remain on the table.” 

