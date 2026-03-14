Iran War Enters Fifteenth Day: Trump Attacks Kharg Island

The Iran War entered its fifteenth day on Saturday as President Trump announced late last night on Truth Social that the U.S. bombed Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal. Trump claimed that the strikes “totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island.”

In a separate post on Saturday morning, Trump said that he is hopes that “China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others” that are affected by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz “will send Ships to the area,” adding that “in the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water.”

In response, Iran’s military on Saturday threatened to attack multiple sites in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) it claims were used to launch the attack on Kharg Island. In a statement, Iran’s military said it

considers it its legitimate right to defend its national sovereignty and territory by hitting and targeting the origin of the American enemy missiles in shipping ports, docks, and hideouts of American soldiers sheltered in some cities in the UAE.

In further response to the U.S. action, Yemen’s Houthi militant group announced that they had decided to stand militarily with Iran. “Regarding the decision to stand alongside Iran, that decision has already been made. We are watching the situation closely and our finger is on the trigger… Yemen joining the conflict is only a matter of time,” a senior Houthi official told Al-Mayadeen. After Israel’s assault on Gaza began in 2023, the Houthis targeted shipping in the Red Sea.

Approximately twelve percent of the world's oil comes through the Red Sea and about 20 percent comes out of the Persian Gulf.

Gas prices continued to rise as a result of the conflict, with AAA reporting the national average gas price on Saturday at $3.68.

Israel continued its ground invasion of southern Lebanon and strikes on the capital Beirut, striking a healthcare facility in the town of Burj Qalaouiyah late on Friday, killing 12 medical workers. Lebanese authorities say that more than 816,000 displaced people have been registered across the country since the Israeli attacks intensified last week.