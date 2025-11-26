Two National Guardsmen Shot Dead Near White House

Two National Guard members were shot and killed Wednesday at Farragut Square, less than half a mile from the White House, according to law enforcement sources and the state’s governor.

“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries,” Governor Patrick Morrisey wrote in a statement on X.

“These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues.”

A suspect who is in custody was shot and suffered injuries, a source told the Associated Press (AP).

One National Guard member was struck in the head, according to a person familiar with the incident who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” President Donald Trump posted on social media. “God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”