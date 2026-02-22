Armed Man Killed After Breaching Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Authorities Say

State of the Union: The suspect raised a shotgun at agents at property owned by President Donald Trump, who was in Washington.

U.S. Secret Service and local authorities say that an armed man was shot and killed by law enforcement early Sunday after driving through the secured perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida resort owned by President Donald Trump.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a press conference that the suspect—Austin Tucker Martin, 21, of Cameron, NC—raised a shotgun at secret service officers inside the Mar-a-Lago gate.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at the White House at the time of the reported incident. The White House referred questions to the Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Investigators have not identified a motive.

The security incident comes after two attempted assassinations against Trump, both occurring during the Summer of 2024.