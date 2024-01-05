Tuberville: Nikki Haley is a 'Neocon'

Senator Tommy Tuberville’s pressure campaign against Pentagon promotions for the military’s abortion policies is over—at least for now. In the meantime, he’s started another pressure campaign, this time against 31 of his Senate GOP colleagues who have yet to get behind former President Donald Trump’s bid for the 2024 nomination. And the Alabama senator had harsh words for one of Trump’s challengers, Nimarata “Nikki” Haley.

"I had dinner a couple of weeks ago with President Trump," Tuberville said during a radio interview on “The Jeff Poor Show” on Thursday. "He's all-in. I'm telling you, he's looking good. He's looking younger. He's out working out harder. Of course, he's on the road a lot. But, you know, we've got to get a lot of people to make their minds up pretty quick here. Yesterday, if you saw, Senator Tom Cotton finally endorsed President Trump. He is the 18th senator. I was the very first senator to endorse him. But we've got 31 more Republican Senators—they've got to start understanding what's going on.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, “President Trump is in good shape,” Tuberville added. “There is about 35-40% that is going to vote for a billy goat on the Democrat side, no matter who they're running. Obviously, they know that Biden is not running the show—he's not healthy. But they are still polling and saying they are going to vote for him. That is very concerning."

As for Haley, Tuberville believes she is a “neocon”:

Nikki Haley is making a push but she's getting all BlackRock and all the big corporations behind her. A lot of the Democrats are even pushing Nikki Haley because they see their guy can't make it, Joe Biden. And so, they're pushing Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley — she is a neocon. She has never seen a war she didn't like. Joe Biden has got us on the verge of a world war but Nikki Haley, if she were to get in, she would just continue all of that. But she is not going to be our nominee. Donald Trump is going to be it.

What Tuberville says about Haley receiving money from left-wing donors is true. Previously, CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon urged left-wing donors to donate to Haley’s campaign to stop Trump. Some ultra-wealthy Democratic donors answered the call, such as LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, per the New York Times. Hoffman donated $250,000 to one of Haley’s super PACs, SFA Fund Inc. Haley also has taken meetings with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, though Fink has since denied that he is backing her. And, of course, there’s been no shortage of TAC coverage on Haley’s disastrous foreign policy ideas.

Tuberville is right: The GOP is Trump's party. It won't be long before the former president proves it yet again.