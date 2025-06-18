fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Iran

Trump Wavers as Iran and Israel Continue to Trade Blows

State of the Union: The president has not committed to join or avoid American participation in the airstrikes.
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Jun 18, 2025 6:43 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he had yet to decide what course America would take on the Israel–Iran war.

“I have ideas as to what to do, but I haven’t made a final—I like to make the final decision one second before it’s due, you know, because things change,” he said. “I mean, especially with war, things change with war.”

The president also said that he had given Iran an “ultimate ultimatum” to respond to before he decides to commit the U.S. to support Israel in the war. He added that Iranian negotiators have asked to meet at the White House, an assertion the Iranian UN mission denied. 

“No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to ‘take out’ Iran’s Supreme Leader. Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance,” it wrote in a post on X.

Trump has expressed his admiration of the Israeli operation, noting that the strikes were “excellent” and “very successful,” but has also called for a negotiated end to the conflict. 

“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left,” he wrote on a Truth Social post shortly after the start of the war.

As Trump deliberates, Israel and Iran continue to attack each other from the air.  On Wednesday, Israeli strikes hit various manufacturing facilities for the Iranian nuclear program and military, Iran’s police headquarters, and missile launch sites. Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles, which appear to have largely been intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

More like this

Israel, Iran Trade Missile Barrages Over the Weekend

Mason Letteau Stallings June 15, 2025 - 3:19 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Iran Considers leaving the NPT as Israel asks for U.S. aid and Trump calls for a deal to end…

Israel–Iran Hostilities Continue

Jude Russo June 14, 2025 - 8:32 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Iran has canceled the final round of U.S.–Iran nuclear deal talks.

War With Iran Is a Path to Destruction

George D. O’Neill Jr. April 2, 2025
Donald Trump rode into office—twice now—on a wave of promises to upend the Washington consensus, to drain the swamp of its self-serving…
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today