Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump Unveils $12 Billion Aid Package for Farmers

State of the Union: Most of the funding will go to row-crop producers, with a separate reserve for specialty crops.

President Trump Participates In A Roundtable On Farm Aid At The White House
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Rebecca Draeger
Dec 8, 2025 4:15 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump announced a $12 billion aid package at a roundtable Monday for struggling farmers. In addition to the president, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, lawmakers, and farmers affected were also present. 

Around $11 billion of the funds will go to the Farmers Assistance Program from the Department of Agriculture as a one-time payment to farmers who produce row crops such as soybeans, rice, cotton, wheat, and potatoes. According to the agriculture secretary, another $1 billion is being held back for other specialty crop producers. 

This program is supposed to help the farmers “recover from years of unjustified trade actions on American agricultural goods by foreign governments, accumulated inflation costs under the previous administration and other market disruptions,” according to one White House official.

As a result of the trade war, China halted the import of U.S. soybeans and other agricultural products earlier this year. In October, Beijing began purchasing soybeans again after Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping reached a tentative trade agreement.

At the roundtable, Trump mentioned a recent call he held with Xi where they discussed Beijing’s promise to purchase American soybeans. “I think he’s going to do even more than he promised to do… and what he promised to do was a lot,” Trump said.

More like this

Trump Rolls Out Executive Order to Stop State AI Regulation

Joseph Addington Today, 3:03 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Centralizing regulatory power is vital for keeping America’s technological advantage, the president said.

Trump Is Right to Nationalize AI Policy

Scott Greer December 7, 2025
To compete with China, boost the economy, and avoid woke chatbots, America needs a uniform approach.

Let’s Bet on Pete Hegseth’s Professional Future

Jude Russo December 6, 2025
I’m putting my money where my mouth is.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today