Trump to Support Obamacare Subsidy Extension

The White House is poised to put forward a two-year extension for the Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of the month.

Trump’s plan will attempt to take the healthcare issue off the table ahead of the midterm elections. Healthcare was a key part of Democrats’ successful campaign in the 2018 midterm elections.

Trump’s proposal for ACA subsidies will include potential caps on income, limiting the recipients of the program, while also requiring that all enrollees pay some premium.

According to the healthcare non-profit KFF, should the subsidies lapse, premiums will double for Americans and an additional 2 million people will be uninsured.

Trump is expected to personally announce his plan, of which only sparse details are currently known. The timing of the announcement is also unknown.