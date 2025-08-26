Trump to Appoint Scavino to Run Presidential Personnel Office

President Donald Trump will appoint Dan Scavino as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, giving him control of staffing the administration. Scavino is a long-time Trump advisor, having worked as an executive for the Trump National Golf Club before Trump’s reentry into politics in 2015.

“There is nobody better to ensure the president’s administration is staffed with the most qualified, competent, and America First-driven workers. There is much still to be done and Dan’s leadership will ensure the highest quality, most dedicated workforce ever,” announced White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The move follows the appointment of Trump’s previous PPO head, Sergio Gor, to be ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. Gor’s earlier decision to pull the nomination of Jared Isaacman for head of NASA allegedly served as the impetus for the split between the Trump administration and Elon Musk in the early summer.