Trump Temporarily Lifts Mexico Tariffs

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he would temporarily lift the 25 percent tariffs that were imposed on Mexico earlier this week. In a post from his Truth Social account, Trump said,

After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. This Agreement is until April 2nd. I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!

Sheinbaum responded cordially to Trump’s message, thanking the president and stating that the U.S. and Mexico “will continue to work together, particularly on migration and security issues, which include reducing the illegal crossing of fentanyl into the United States, as well as weapons into Mexico.”

Sheinbaum has made a number of concessions to the Trump administration’s requests for increased border security and action on illegal migrants and drugs, including stationing troops from the Mexican National Guard at the border and turning 29 drug cartel leaders over to the U.S. for prosecution.

The 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods, announced at the same time as that on Mexico, is still slated to remain in effect.