Trump Signs Order to Create National AI Policy

State of the Union: The executive order directs the Justice Department to challenge state regulations that conflict with federal rules.
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Rebecca Draeger
Dec 12, 2025 4:30 PM
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to create a national artificial intelligence policy, limiting state regulation of AI. The order instructs Attorney General Pam Bondi to create an AI Litigation Task Force within 30 days to challenge states whose AI laws don’t align with the federal policy.

The White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), joined the president at the signing ceremony.

“To win, United States AI companies must be free to innovate without cumbersome regulation. But excessive State regulation thwarts this imperative,” the order states.

“It is the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance the United States’ global AI dominance through a minimally burdensome national policy framework for AI.”

The order criticizes the patchwork of state-by-state regulations that complicate compliance for AI companies.

States that don’t comply with the federal policy could face funding restrictions. 

In the Oval Office, Trump said, “We have to be unified. China is unified because they have one vote and that’s President Xi." 

“We have a different system, but we have a system that’s good. But we only have a system that’s good if it’s smart.”

