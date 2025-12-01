Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump Says He’s Chosen Powell’s Successor at the Fed

State of the Union: Traveling aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters he knows whom he will nominate to be Fed chair.
US-ECONOMY-FED-RATE-INFLATION
Rebecca Draeger
Dec 1, 2025 12:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he has chosen whom he’ll nominate to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whose term expires in May.

Trump has had a longstanding dispute with Powell over the Fed’s refusal to cut interest rates more aggressively.

“I know who I am going to pick, yeah. We’ll be announcing it,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

When asked whether the replacement would be National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, the president smiled and said, “I’m not telling you. We’ll be announcing it.”

Hassett said Sunday that the markets “celebrated” as Trump moved closer to picking a replacement. 

“I think that the market expects that there’s going to be a new person at the Fed, and they expect that President Trump’s going to pick a new one,” he said. “And if he picks me, I’d be happy to serve.”

More like this

How to Stop Being Afraid and Interact With the Press

Jude Russo December 1, 2025
We’re not monsters—or at least, not irrational ones.

It Has Always Been About Foreign Policy

David Brady November 30, 2025
Movement conservatism’s excommunications have always centered on one set of issues.

Rote Responses to Fuentes Will Not Suffice

John Cohen November 30, 2025
To refute the “yes” is one thing, to refute the “no” another.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today