Trump Says He Will Settle Ukraine War

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and the former President Donald Trump engaged in their first presidential debate.

When asked about the war in Ukraine, Trump said that the conflict would have never happened if he had won the 2020 election. He has made this point numerous times on the campaign trail, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the respect of world leaders such as Vladimir Putin to mitigate such conflicts.

Trump is spot on about Ukraine. Putin saw Biden’s incompetence in Afghanistan & then invaded Ukraine. 100% this is what happened. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 28, 2024

However, President Biden warned that Putin would not stop with Ukraine: “What do you think happens to those NATO countries?”

Trump also said he could settle the Russian invasion of Ukraine before taking office.