fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Trump: Russia, Ukraine to Start Ceasefire Talks

State of the Union: The presidents of the U.S. and Russia spoke on the phone for two hours.
The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
May 19, 2025 3:15 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone for two hours Monday, with Trump writing on social media that “the tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent.” Trump further said that as a result of the call “Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.” 

The call follows shortly after the first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in years were held in Istanbul last week. Trump had publicly called on Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenksy to attend the talks, a challenge Zelensky accepted and Putin declined. The brief meeting by the countries’ diplomats produced a prisoner exchange but no ceasefire or peace agreement.

In Russia, Putin told reporters who asked about the call with Trump that the conversation was “very informative and very frank” but repeated his assertion that “the main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis.”

More like this

Israel Resumes Flow of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Mason Letteau Stallings May 18, 2025 - 7:15 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Israeli sources cite American pressure as the cause for resumption.

Leo XIV Inaugurated as 267th Pope

Mason Letteau Stallings May 18, 2025 - 7:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Pope called for peace in Ukraine during his homily.

The Japanese Populist Rocking the Boat

Jason Morgan Kenji Yoshida May 18, 2025
Japanese parliamentarian Haraguchi Kazuhiro talks to The American Conservative about the need for a Japan First movement.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today