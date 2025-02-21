fbpx
Trump Replaces Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

State of the Union: A follow-up statement from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated a desire to replace other senior officials.
Secretary Hegseth with General Charles "CQ" Brown
Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Feb 21, 2025 10:00 PM
President Donald Trump on Friday announced his dismissal of General Charles “C.Q.” Brown from his position as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. 

Brown had served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since 2023, when he was appointed to replace General Mark Milley. Prior to assuming the role of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Brown had served as the chief of staff of the Air Force, a position to which Trump had nominated him to in 2020.

In the same post, Trump also announced his nomination of Lieutenant General John D. Caine as Brown’s replacement. Caine has most recently served as CIA’s associate director for military affairs.

“This evening the President announced that he intends to nominate Lieutenant General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine, USAF, for the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated in response to Trump’s statement.

“I am also requesting nominations for the positions of Chief of Naval Operations and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff,” Hegseth added in his statement. “The incumbents in these important roles, Admiral Lisa Franchetti and General James Slife, respectively, have had distinguished careers. We thank them for their service and dedication to our country.”

Hegseth also stated that the administration is requesting new nominations for the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. 

“Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars,” Hegseth concluded.

