Trump: ‘Real Progress’ Being Made on Iran Talks

President Donald Trump expressed optimism Sunday about negotiations with Iran to put restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. “We had some very good talks with Iran and let's see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” Trump told reporters outside Air Force One.

The president’s optimistic statement comes after public disagreements between U.S. and Iranian officials over whether Iran should be allowed to enrich any uranium under a deal, leading some commentators to say that talks are breaking down. Trump’s comments suggest that the White House is not worried about these tensions.

The president added that he might make an important announcement in the coming days and that the U.S. and Iran could avoid a military confrontation. “I have a feeling I might be telling you something good. We've had some real progress, serious progress."