Trump Pulls Through in Arkansas Primary

State of the Union: Yet another Super Tuesday win for the former president.
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Mar 5, 2024 9:17 PM

This story is still developing.

The former President Donald Trump continued his path to the Republican presidential nomination with a resounding victory on March 5 in the Arkansas Republican primary. 

Trump pulled 72 percent to the runner-up Nikki Haley’s 22 percent, claiming all 40 delegates from the state this Super Tuesday.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also appeared on the Republican primary ballot, despite ending his campaign in January. He got 3.4 percent of the vote. Hutchinson spent much of his campaign criticizing the former president; he even questioned Trump’s eligibility to seek reelection under the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment.

However, Arkansas has both the conservative electorate and voting history that are more aligned with Trump than Haley, as demonstrated by his landslide victory in the Natural State tonight.

President Joe Biden also unsurprisingly won his contest with 91 percent of the Democratic primary vote.

