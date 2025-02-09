fbpx
Trump Promises Billions in Defense Cuts

State of the Union: Trump said that Elon Musk’s DOGE will audit the Pentagon and Department of Education.
Aerial,Of,The,Pentagon,,The,Department,Of,Defense,Headquarters,In
The Pentagon. (Frontpage/Shutterstock)
Mason Letteau Stallings
Feb 9, 2025 9:30 PM
President Donald Trump said Sunday he expects to cut billions from the Defense Department budget.

Trump said that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency would soon lead an audit of the Pentagon and “find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse.” 

The Department of Education will be another one of Musk’s targets, Trump said. “I’m going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education.”

Trump’s comments came during a pre-Super Bowl interview with Bret Baier of Fox News.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, in a separate interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” offered that military shipbuilding should be an area of interest for DOGE. “There is plenty to look into in ship building, which is an absolute mess,” he said. 

According to Waltz, the Pentagon suffers from widespread problems. “Everything seems to cost too much, take too long, and deliver too little to the soldiers,” he said, adding that “we do need business leaders to go in there and absolutely reform the Pentagon’s acquisition process.”

