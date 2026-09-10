Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Politics

Trump Promises $5,000 ‘Dividend’ Should GOP Win Midterms

State of the Union: The payout was announced during the president’s midterm convention speech in Dallas.
Rise PM - 2026 Republican convention at American Airlines Center
(Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Sep 10, 2026 3:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump announced his intention of giving a $5,000 “Trump dividend” to every American adult in a Wednesday speech at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our economic tremendous economic success—in history we’ve never had anything like what’s happening—but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said. 

The president compared the dividend checks to earlier initiatives like the “Warrior Dividend” military bonus and the “Trump accounts” for children. Critics pointed to cash handouts Trump had previously announced that failed to materialize.

More like this

Fetterman Makes Shock Statement to Midterm RNC

Spencer Neale Today, 8:04 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The Democrat crossed party lines to support his fellow Pennsylvanian in the Senate.

TAC Right Now: Germany’s Real Right Rocks Europe, w/ Filip Gaspar

The American Conservative September 9, 2026 - 9:20 AM Eastern
TAC staffers discuss the week's events with a guest.

Why Virginia Is Still Toppling Statues

Luke Nicastro September 8, 2026
Dixie is dead, even if a few stray spirits remain to be exorcised.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today