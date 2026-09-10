Trump Promises $5,000 ‘Dividend’ Should GOP Win Midterms

President Donald Trump announced his intention of giving a $5,000 “Trump dividend” to every American adult in a Wednesday speech at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our economic tremendous economic success—in history we’ve never had anything like what’s happening—but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said.

The president compared the dividend checks to earlier initiatives like the “Warrior Dividend” military bonus and the “Trump accounts” for children. Critics pointed to cash handouts Trump had previously announced that failed to materialize.