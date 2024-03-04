Trump Nabs North Dakota, No Problem

The former President Donald Trump continued his impressive climb to the Republican presidential nomination with an overwhelming victory on March 4 in the North Dakota Republican caucus.

Trump pulled 84.6 percent to the runner-up Nikki Haley’s 14.1 percent, taking all 29 delegates the Roughrider State has to offer. This is just the latest in an impressive series of primary and caucus wins leading up to Super Tuesday tomorrow.

Trump’s win is significant as North Dakota is the only U.S. state that does not require voter registration to actually vote. Organizations like “Democrats for Nikki Haley” have set a precedent of attempted anti-Trump vote inflation in recent elections, such as in the New Hampshire primary.

Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota and former GOP presidential candidate, spoke on Trump’s behalf before voting began. Gov. Burgum also endorsed Trump back in January, writing in a post on X, “America needs a 180 degree change in direction from where Joe Biden has taken us! Donald J. Trump will make America great again!”

North Dakotans were confident that Trump would perform well in the March 4 caucus. Adam Hinz, a North Dakota resident, told The American Conservative, “I think a lot of North Dakotans are looking for someone who is willing to go against the status quo, and it’s certainly hard to beat Trump in that area.”

Democrats will have their primary election in North Dakota on March 30, 2024.