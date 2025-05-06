Trump Meets With Canadian PM in the Oval Office

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney met Thursday with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. For Carney, who on April 29 was elected to his first full term, the trip is the first official visit to Washington that he has made as prime minister.

During the meeting, Carney indicated that he has no intention to sell Canada to the U.S.

“There are some places that are never for sale,” Carney commented in his joint appearance with Trump in the Oval Office. “Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign last several months, it’s not for sale. Won’t be for sale, ever.”

“Never say never,” Trump retorted.

In the same appearance, Trump indicated a reluctance to open negotiations with other countries on matters of trade, instead preferring them to approach the U.S.

“Everyone says, ‘When, when? When are you going to sign deals?’ We don’t have to sign deals,” Trump told reporters. “They have to sign deals with us. They want a piece of our market. We don’t want a piece of their market.”