fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Trump Meets With Canadian PM in the Oval Office

State of the Union: The meeting marked Carney’s first visit to Washington as PM.
Canadian PM Mark Carney
Credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
May 6, 2025 5:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney met Thursday with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. For Carney, who on April 29 was elected to his first full term, the trip is the first official visit to Washington that he has made as prime minister.

During the meeting, Carney indicated that he has no intention to sell Canada to the U.S. 

“There are some places that are never for sale,” Carney commented in his joint appearance with Trump in the Oval Office. “Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign last several months, it’s not for sale. Won’t be for sale, ever.” 

“Never say never,” Trump retorted.

In the same appearance, Trump indicated a reluctance to open negotiations with other countries on matters of trade, instead preferring them to approach the U.S. 

“Everyone says, ‘When, when? When are you going to sign deals?’ We don’t have to sign deals,” Trump told reporters. “They have to sign deals with us. They want a piece of our market. We don’t want a piece of their market.”

More like this

German Democracy Is in Peril

Dieter Stein May 7, 2025
The mainstream parties aim to ban AfD for the “crime” of believing that Germans exist and deserve a homeland.

Singapore Stays the Course

Spencer Neale May 7, 2025
Lee Kuan Yew’s People’s Action Party grew its share in the city-state’s parliament, continuing a 60-year run.

India Launches Missile Attack on Pakistan-Controlled Kashmir

Joseph Addington May 6, 2025 - 5:31 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The operation escalates a conflict that reignited after a terrorist attack in India.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today