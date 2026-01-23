Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump: Iran Wants to Talk

State of the Union: The president has softened his rhetoric after threatening military intervention on behalf of protestors.
Joseph Addington
Jan 23, 2026 9:55 AM
President Donald Trump signaled a possible diplomatic opening with Iran on Thursday, following weeks of unrest inside the country and sharp warnings from Washington that military force could be used. Nationwide protests erupted in Iran late last month over economic deterioration and the rial’s record depreciation, prompting the Trump administration to warn that any lethal crackdown by Tehran—or a resumption of its nuclear program—could trigger U.S. military strikes.

“Iran does want to talk, and we’ll talk,” Trump said at a Board of Peace Charter signing ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The remarks reflected a softer tone after Trump warned Wednesday that Iran must not restart its nuclear activities, saying such a move could prompt military action. Last week, he also said the United States could launch operations if Iranian authorities responded to protests with deadly force.

Trump has since moderated his rhetoric, saying Iran appeared to have halted the killing of protesters following his warning.

