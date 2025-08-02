Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump Fires Bureau of Labor Statistics Head After Bad Jobs Report

State of the Union: The president claimed that Erika McEntarfer was falsifying employment reports to help his political opponents.
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Aug 2, 2025 10:01 AM
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he was firing Erika McEntarfer, commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

“I was just informed that our Country’s ‘Jobs Numbers’ are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.”

The announcement followed a poor jobs report published Friday, which found a lower than expected 73,000 nonfarm jobs added to the economy in July. Earlier jobs reports also were revised downward. The weak jobs numbers come amid administration concerns about an economic downturn.

William Wiatrowski, the bureau’s deputy commissioner, will serve as the organ’s interim head until the president appoints a new commissioner who is approved by the Senate.

