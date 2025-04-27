Bessent: American Economy Is a ‘Barbell’
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s turn on the Sunday talk show circuit to articulate the White House economic platform and soothe markets after a month of policymaking widely perceived as capricious and chaotic.
Subscribe Today
Get daily emails in your inbox
On ABC’s This Week, Bessent described the American economy as a “barbell,” with a successful raw materials sector and a successful financial sector but a depressed working class.
In addition to explaining efforts to address this economic split, Bessent also emphasized the Trump administration’s commitment to a strong dollar and sound bond market, while noting that markets have largely recovered from the post–“Liberation Day” tariff disruption.