Bessent: American Economy Is a ‘Barbell’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s turn on the Sunday talk show circuit to articulate the White House economic platform and soothe markets after a month of policymaking widely perceived as capricious and chaotic.

On ABC’s This Week, Bessent described the American economy as a “barbell,” with a successful raw materials sector and a successful financial sector but a depressed working class.

The U.S. has a barbell economy. On one end, we have a financial system and tech sector that is the envy of the world. On the other end, we have a natural resource-economy led by energy. In between is where working-class Americans have lost out—and we want to fix that. pic.twitter.com/ysVxibNIQ7 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 27, 2025

In addition to explaining efforts to address this economic split, Bessent also emphasized the Trump administration’s commitment to a strong dollar and sound bond market, while noting that markets have largely recovered from the post–“Liberation Day” tariff disruption.