Economics

Bessent: American Economy Is a ‘Barbell’

The Treasury secretary also emphasized the administration’s commitment to a strong dollar.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Speaks At The Economic Club Of New York
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Apr 27, 2025 4:00 PM
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s turn on the Sunday talk show circuit to articulate the White House economic platform and soothe markets after a month of policymaking widely perceived as capricious and chaotic.

On ABC’s This Week, Bessent described the American economy as a “barbell,” with a successful raw materials sector and a successful financial sector but a depressed working class.

In addition to explaining efforts to address this economic split, Bessent also emphasized the Trump administration’s commitment to a strong dollar and sound bond market, while noting that markets have largely recovered from the post–“Liberation Day” tariff disruption.

×

