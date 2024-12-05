fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Trump Nominates Vance Ally Driscoll For Army Secretary

State of the Union: Trump also named a former Abraham Accords negotiator as hostage affairs envoy.
KOSOVO-US-SERBIA-DIPLOMACY
Credit: Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Dec 5, 2024 11:00 AM

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has selected Daniel Driscoll to be secretary of the army.

Advertisement

Driscoll is an Iraq War veteran, having served as an officer between 2006 and 2011. He deployed to Iraq from October 2009 to July 2010, and also completed Ranger school. During his service, Driscoll earned the combat action badge, among other awards.

After serving in the army, Driscoll attended Yale Law, where he befriended Vice President–elect J.D. Vance. Driscoll has since worked in venture capital and private equity and as a senior adviser to Vance. He ran for Congress in 2020, but lost the primary for North Carolina’s 11th district to Madison Cawthorn.

On the same day, Trump also named Adam Boehler as his selection for the role of special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. The president-elect cited Boehler’s work as a negotiator on the Abraham Accords and in negotiations with the Taliban for his selection.

During the first Trump administration, Boehler served as the director for the Center of Medicare and Medicaid innovation between 2018 and 2019. Boehler also served as the CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, a government institution which invests in economic development abroad, from 2019 to 2021.

More like this

The United States of Concurrency

James P. Pinkerton December 5, 2024
Whoever wins, it’s not all or nothing—and that’s a good thing.

Trump Names Navarro As Trade Advisor

Mason Letteau Stallings December 4, 2024 - 4:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Navarro held a trade policy role in the first Trump administration, before achieving fame for his prosecution by Biden’s…

State Department Alums Take Aim at Foreign Service Reform

Joseph Addington December 4, 2024 - 12:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Ending DEI programs and transforming hiring and promotion are top priorities, say panel.
Advertisement
Advertisement