Trump Nominates Vance Ally Driscoll For Army Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has selected Daniel Driscoll to be secretary of the army.

Driscoll is an Iraq War veteran, having served as an officer between 2006 and 2011. He deployed to Iraq from October 2009 to July 2010, and also completed Ranger school. During his service, Driscoll earned the combat action badge, among other awards.

After serving in the army, Driscoll attended Yale Law, where he befriended Vice President–elect J.D. Vance. Driscoll has since worked in venture capital and private equity and as a senior adviser to Vance. He ran for Congress in 2020, but lost the primary for North Carolina’s 11th district to Madison Cawthorn.

On the same day, Trump also named Adam Boehler as his selection for the role of special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. The president-elect cited Boehler’s work as a negotiator on the Abraham Accords and in negotiations with the Taliban for his selection.

During the first Trump administration, Boehler served as the director for the Center of Medicare and Medicaid innovation between 2018 and 2019. Boehler also served as the CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, a government institution which invests in economic development abroad, from 2019 to 2021.