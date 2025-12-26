Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump’s Man in Honduras Wins After Controversy and Recount

State of the Union: The result deprives Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro of one of his few remaining allies in the region.
Jude Russo
Dec 26, 2025 12:45 PM
Nasry Asfura, a conservative candidate in Honduras’s presidential election, was on Wednesday declared the winner of November 30 after roughly three weeks of recounts.

The Latin American republic’s electoral authority declared that Asfura won 40 percent of the vote, beating the anticorruption candidate Salvador Nasralla and the center-left candidate Rixi Moncada of the governing Libre Party.

Trump endorsed Asfura in a November 26 social media post, characterizing Nasralla and Moncada as “Communist” candidates and framing the race as part of his ongoing pressure campaign against Venezuela. Xiomara Castro, the sitting Libre president, has been an ally to Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Asfura will take office on January 27.

