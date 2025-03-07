fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Trump Asks for Iran Talks

State of the Union: Iran has not yet responded to the request.
Iran Holds Presidential Runoff Election
Credit: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Mar 7, 2025 11:45 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran asking to open negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the president revealed Friday. The letter, sent Wednesday, was addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The details of the letter’s contents were not made public.

The request for talks is a pivot from Trump’s first term, when he withdrew from the Obama-era JCPOA agreement with Iran and instituted a “maximum pressure” campaign that attempted to prevent Iran from nuclearizing with American sanctions.

Iran has so far not responded to the request.

More like this

Ukraine’s Gamble in Kursk Isn’t Paying Off

Alex Little March 7, 2025
Washington should urge Kiev to withdraw its forces from Russia.

The Ukraine War’s Finale is Upsetting—but Trump Isn’t to Blame

Ted Snider March 7, 2025
Western leaders deserve much blame for making Putin’s invasion more likely.

Trump Temporarily Lifts Mexico Tariffs

Joseph Addington March 6, 2025 - 1:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The tariff exemption will remain in place until April 2.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall.
All our content remains freely accessible.

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom