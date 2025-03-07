Trump Asks for Iran Talks

President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran asking to open negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the president revealed Friday. The letter, sent Wednesday, was addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The details of the letter’s contents were not made public.

The request for talks is a pivot from Trump’s first term, when he withdrew from the Obama-era JCPOA agreement with Iran and instituted a “maximum pressure” campaign that attempted to prevent Iran from nuclearizing with American sanctions.

Iran has so far not responded to the request.