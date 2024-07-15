Triumphant Trump Descends on RNC

In his first public appearance an assassination attempt on Saturday, Trump arrived at the Republican National Convention on Monday night. His right ear bandaged from the bullet that grazed his ear just over a day before.

Trump arrives at RNC with a large bandage on his ear. pic.twitter.com/0btJDUfWPn — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 16, 2024

Trump pointed to his ear as he appeared in the tunnel to roars and laughs from the crowd, exhilarated to see their former president still standing. Donald Trump Jr. wept as his father entered to a live performance of “I’m Proud to Be An American” by Lee Greenwood. Outside the Fiserv center, thunder rolled. The crowd chanted “USA! USA! USA!” just as they did moments after Trump threw his fist in the air after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Trump made his way across the floor and greeted his new running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), as well as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Rep. Byron Donalds, and Tucker Carlson in the president’s booth.