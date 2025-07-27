Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Trump Announces ‘Very Powerful’ EU Trade Deal

State of the Union: The agreement comes days before the president’s August 1 tariff deadline.
Eu,Commission,President,Ursula,Von,Der,Leyen,Gives,A,Presser
(Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock)
Andrew Day
Jul 27, 2025 3:12 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a major trade agreement with the European Union, the biggest deal yet as he seeks to revamp the global trading system and shore up domestic manufacturing.

“It’s a very powerful deal, it’s a very big deal, it’s the biggest of all the deals,” Trump said.

The EU—comprising 27 member nations—is America’s largest trading partner.

The deal comes days before an August 1 deadline that Trump had set for countries to make agreements with the U.S. and avoid high tariffs. It imposes a 15 percent tariff on most European goods, half the rate that Trump had previously threatened. 

Trump said that steel and aluminum tariffs would remain at their current rate of 50 percent. The EU, he added, had agreed to buy $750 billion worth of U.S. energy and boost investments in the U.S. by $600 billion.

The president made the announcement after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

More like this

America’s Military Is in Big Trouble

Michael Vlahos July 27, 2025
U.S. leaders are marching the armed forces down the path of self-destruction.

Zelensky’s Power Grab Endangers Ukraine

Eldar Mamedov July 25, 2025
The Ukrainian president may have just alienated Western supporters.

On Israel, What Would Jesus Do?

Mike Casey July 25, 2025
Palestinian Christian communities face systemic violence and oppression.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today